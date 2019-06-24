Home

Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3393 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
614-539-6166
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3393 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
12:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3393 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
View Map
Nadine Cornette, age 78, passed away at home peacefully, Monday, June 24, 2019. She is predeceased by her parents John and Susie Terry, 3 brothers and 6 sisters. Nadine is survived by her loving husband of 58 years, Donald Cornette; sisters, Jean Combs and Marie Hayes; daughters, Connie Siniff and Kathy Nichols; grandchildren, Nick (Mallory) Siniff, Misty Nichols and Zach Nichols; great-grandchildren, Emery and Lincoln Siniff; as well as many loving extended family and friends. Nadine was the life of the party; she always enjoyed telling a good story and never let you leave hungry. Friends and family may visit Friday, June 28, 2019 from 11am-12pm with a funeral service to directly follow at 12pm at Newcomer Southwest Chapel, 3393 Broadway, Grove City, OH. Burial to follow at Sunset Cemetery, Galloway, OH. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to either: Briggs Road Baptist Church, 3231 Briggs Rd, Columbus, OH 43204 or Mount Carmel Hospice, 1144 Dublin Rd, Columbus, OH 43215.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 26, 2019
