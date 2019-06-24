|
|
Cornette, Nadine
1941 - 2019
Nadine Cornette, age 78, passed away at home peacefully, Monday, June 24, 2019. She is predeceased by her parents John and Susie Terry, 3 brothers and 6 sisters. Nadine is survived by her loving husband of 58 years, Donald Cornette; sisters, Jean Combs and Marie Hayes; daughters, Connie Siniff and Kathy Nichols; grandchildren, Nick (Mallory) Siniff, Misty Nichols and Zach Nichols; great-grandchildren, Emery and Lincoln Siniff; as well as many loving extended family and friends. Nadine was the life of the party; she always enjoyed telling a good story and never let you leave hungry. Friends and family may visit Friday, June 28, 2019 from 11am-12pm with a funeral service to directly follow at 12pm at Newcomer Southwest Chapel, 3393 Broadway, Grove City, OH. Burial to follow at Sunset Cemetery, Galloway, OH. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to either: Briggs Road Baptist Church, 3231 Briggs Rd, Columbus, OH 43204 or Mount Carmel Hospice, 1144 Dublin Rd, Columbus, OH 43215.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 26, 2019