Nadine Frances Mindigo
1918 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Nadine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mindigo, Nadine Frances 1918—2020
Loving Mother, Grandmother and Great Grandmother
Nadine Frances Mindigo, 102, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 22 at her home in Columbus where she resided for 63 years. She was born January 5, 1918 in Deadwood, South Dakota to Hilda and Francis Parker. After graduation from Deadwood High School she attended the University of Colorado and the University of South Dakota where she was a member of Alpha Phi Sorority. She was also a member of the PEO Sisterhood and Westminster Presbyterian Church. She was preceded in death by her husband of 40 years Richard D. Mindigo, brother Thomas, sister Norma and daughter Marilyn. Family includes sons Richard of Los Altos, CA, Michael of Surprise, AZ, Edward of Columbus, OH and Philip of Scotts Valley, CA; beloved grandchildren Ryan, Mark, Lauren, Katherine and Michael; dearest great grandchildren William, Lily Kate, Henry, Zachary, Tyler and Dylan as well as her nieces and nephews. She loved her morning coffee, chocolate in any form, playing cards and was always on the move rarely sitting still. She was grateful for her many blessings and was loved by everyone because she always had a kind word and made them feel special. Nadine's cremains will be buried with her husband at the Black Hills National Cemetery in South Dakota. A memorial service will be held there at a future date. Contributions in her memory would be welcomed by Deadwood History and if you haven't been there she would thrilled that you visited her hometown someday.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 23 to May 24, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved