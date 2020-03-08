Home

Marlan Gary Funeral Home Chapel of Peace North
2500 Cleveland Ave
Columbus, OH 43211
614-267-8310
Nakeetra Ferguson


1989 - 2020
Nakeetra C Ferguson, age 30. Born in Columbus, Ohio on April 1, 1989 and went to be the Lord on March 3, 2020. Visitation 11:00 AM and Funeral Service 12:00 PM Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at New Birth Christian Ministries, 3475 Refuge Rd. Interment at Union Cemetery Association. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE NORTH, 2500 Cleveland Ave. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute and offer condolences to The FERGUSON Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 9, 2020
