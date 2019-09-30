Home

Graumlich & Son
1351 South High Street
Columbus, OH 43207
614-444-7854
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
10:30 AM - 12:00 PM
Graumlich & Son
1351 South High Street
Columbus, OH 43207
Service
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
12:00 PM
Graumlich & Son
1351 South High Street
Columbus, OH 43207
Nanciann Francis


1931 - 2019
Francis, Nanciann
1931 - 2019
Nanciann Francis, age 88, of Columbus, passed away at home on September 30, 2019. Preceded in death by husband Robert E. Francis, son Robert A. Francis, parents Theodore and Fannie Leibbrand, siblings Theodore Leibbrand, Mildred Lowe Hendricks, Jeannine Allen. Survived by children, Gary L. Francis, Tammy L. (Scott) Tackett; grandchildren, Carrie Casto, Aaron Francis, and Chelsey Tackett; 7 great-grandchildren; brother, Edwin Leibbrand; nieces, nephews, relatives, and special friend, Don Dowdy. Family will receive friends Thursday, October 3, 2019 beginning at 10:30 a.m. until time of service at 12 Noon at GRAUMLICH FUNERAL HOME, 1351 S. High St. Pastor Jerry Sargent officiating. Interment to follow at Green Lawn Cemetery. To sign and view Nanciann's online guest book please visit www.graumlichfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 1, 2019
