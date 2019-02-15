|
Nardone, Nancianne Donaldson
1928 - 2019
Nancianne loved to laugh, as all who had the pleasure of her company learned early. She loved her friends, her hometown of Grandview Heights and her adopted home in Upper Arlington. She adored her cats and dogs. Never far from a book or a library, Nancianne returned to school and earned her Library of Science Degree and her Master's in Children's Literature after her children were grown. She enjoyed a career as a librarian in the local libraries of Grandview and UA, and school libraries at Columbus School for Girls and the Worthington School system. She traveled to England with friends and often spoke happily of the many places she visited of which she had so often read. Nancianne returned to God on Monday, the 4th of February. She is survived by her children, Craig (Terry), Leslie, and Brian; along with nieces, nephews, two grandchildren and one great-grandchild. A Memorial service will be held at Trinity United Methodist Church, 1581 Cambridge Blvd., on Tuesday, March 26, from 4-4:30 followed by a celebration of life from 4:30-6:30, where friends are invited to share fun stories and memories of Nancianne. Please join us between 4-6:30 PM. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hospice of Central Ohio. Online condolences may be made at www.deyodavis.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Feb. 17 to Mar. 24, 2019