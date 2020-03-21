Home

Evans Funeral Home - Columbus
4171 E. Livingston Avenue
Columbus, OH 43227
614-237-2553
Nancie West


1940 - 2020
Nancie Carol West age 79, Monday, March 16, 2020 at her residence. Retired auxiliary/radio dispatcher of Whitehall Police Dept. Member of Whitehall Baptist Church for 42 years. Current member of Genoa Baptist Church, SilverSneakers at Gillies in Columbus, and Gahanna Senior Citizens. She was a voracious reader of the bible and was fluent in Hebrew and taught Hebrew. Preceded in death by husband, James West; parents, Esco and Dorothy Sheets; brother, Vernon Sheets; grandson, Alexander Chappie. Survived by daughters, Tamera Rich, Julie Rohrer; grandsons, Gregory Scott Chappie, Matthew John Chappie; other loving family and friends. Private services. Interment Franklin Hills Memory Gardens. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Fraternal Order of Police. Arrangements by EVANS FUNERAL HOME 4171 E. Livingston Ave. www.evansfuneralhome.net
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 22, 2020
