More Obituaries for Nancy Hause
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy A. Hause


1941 - 2020
Nancy A. Hause Obituary
Hause, Nancy A.
Nancy A. Hause, age 78, of Centerburg, died Friday morning, April 3, 2020 at Feridean Commons, Westerville. She was born on July 10, 1941 in Fairview Park, OH to the late George and Ruth (Keeney) Morris. Nancy moved to the Centerburg area in 1984 from Gallipolis, and had also lived in Sunbury for 9 years. She was a retired office manager for a State Farm agency in the Delaware area. A graduate of Fairview Park High School and Miami University in Oxford, Nancy liked to travel the world and watch movies, often accompanied by her friends in the central Ohio area. She was also an avid card player and a member of the Sunbury United Methodist Church. Nancy is survived by her sons, Charles (Lori) Hause of Westerville, Tom (Cassy) Hause of Centerburg; granddaughters, Chasity (Kregg) Kregal, Caitlyn (Shaun) Ritter, and Corinne; grandsons, Michael, Tommy, and Jacob; and great-granddaughter, Kennedy. In addition to her parents, Nancy was preceded in death by her husband of 34 years, Frank Hause in 2001, and a brother Robert Morris. To leave a message of condolence to Nancy's family, or to share a special memory, please visit snyderfuneralhomes.com. Arrangements entrusted to Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center, Delaware.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 10, 2020
