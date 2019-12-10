|
Spohn, Nancy A.
Nancy A. Spohn, age 82, died peacefully on November 26, 2019 at Memory Care of Naples after suffering her second major stroke. She was born January 22, 1937 in Columbus, Ohio to the late Russell and Shorty Wells. She graduated from St. Mary's High School in 1954. Married Ronald M. Spohn on March 2, 1957 and they lived in Columbus for 80 years before moving to Naples, Florida in 2016. She is survived by her husband; and 3 daughters, Cheri (Tim) Botts of Westerville, Ohio, Soni Kayse of Naples, Florida and Linda Warner of Grove City, Ohio. She was blessed and loved dearly by her 9 grandchildren (one deceased); 12 great grandchildren; and her brother, Chuck (Karen) Wells of Marysville, Ohio. Nancy loved movies, cards, dancing, water aerobics and her daily one hour walks with her beloved dog Angel. She touched so many lives with her warm smile and loving personality. After her first stroke 21 years ago, she lost her ability to speak. Even with this disability she always had a smile, wave or hug for everyone. She will be deeply missed by her loving and devoted husband Ron of 62 years, daughters, grandchildren, great grandchildren and friends. A mass will be held for Nancy on December 23, 2019, 10:30 am at St. Pauls Church in Westerville, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the .
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 12, 2019