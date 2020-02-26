The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ohio Cremation & Memorial Society
5464 North High Street
Columbus, OH 43214
(614) 840-0900
Calling hours
Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020
1:00 PM
Memorial service
Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020
3:00 PM
Bainbridge United Methodist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy Baum
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy Baum

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nancy Baum Obituary
Baum, Nancy
1925 - 2020
Nancy Baum, 94, was called home by her Lord and Savior on February 24. Friends and former students are invited to a memorial service on March 8 at Bainbridge United Methodist Church at 3pm. Friends may call at 1pm. Light refreshments will be served during the calling hours. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Ohio Living Foundation, c/o Westminister-Thurber Community, 1001 Kingsmill Pkwy., Columbus, OH 43229. www.OhioCremation.org
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nancy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ohio Cremation & Memorial Society
Download Now