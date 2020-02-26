|
Baum, Nancy
1925 - 2020
Nancy Baum, 94, was called home by her Lord and Savior on February 24. Friends and former students are invited to a memorial service on March 8 at Bainbridge United Methodist Church at 3pm. Friends may call at 1pm. Light refreshments will be served during the calling hours. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Ohio Living Foundation, c/o Westminister-Thurber Community, 1001 Kingsmill Pkwy., Columbus, OH 43229. www.OhioCremation.org
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 27, 2020