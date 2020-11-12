Blum, Nancy
1932 - 2020
Nancy Blum, age 88, passed away on November 11, 2020. Preceded in death by parents Nick and Helen Cooper and sister-in-law Ann (Blum) Wertheim. Survived by husband, Joseph Blum; sons, Michael (Audrey) Blum, Kenneth (Diana) Blum, and Robert (Beth) Blum; grandsons, Stefan (Yu) Blum and Corey (Amy) Blum; granddaughters, Shira (Zachary) Dubey and Melanie (Ciro) Amato; great grandchildren, Levi, Sammy, Sidney, Caleb, Felix, Jemma and Ari; sister-in-law, Evelyn Rossman; special cousins, Norman and Gloria Brody; and many other dear nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She will be greatly missed by all. A private graveside service was held on Friday, November 13 at New Agudas Achim Cemetery, 2565 Performance Way. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Congregation Agudas Achim at www.agudasachim.org
