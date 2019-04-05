Brightman, Nancy

1930 - 2019

Nancy Gerhart Brightman, 89, of Worthington, Ohio, passed away the afternoon of Thursday, April 4, 2019. Born February 4, 1930, in Gallipolis, Ohio, to Gerald (Shug) and Nancy Gerhart. Upon moving to Worthington, she graduated from Worthington High School in 1948. She succeeded as a scholar, graduating 2nd in her class, as well as being both a majorette and a cheerleader. It was there she met her husband of 67 years, T. Page Brightman. After graduating from Worthington, Nancy attended The Ohio State University, and graduated in 1952 with honors as Phi Beta Kappa. She became the first woman to graduate at the top of her class in the School of Business. Nancy also enjoyed social activities as an officer of Kappa Kappa Gamma and remained active with the sorority after graduation. Nancy and Page were married in the Worthington Presbyterian Church on December 20, 1952. After living in Key West, Florida, and Detroit, Michigan, they returned to Worthington along with their dog Thumper! Nancy raised two children, handled the financial duties for Worthington Pools, and became active in the community. In 1974, she became a teacher in the business department at Worthington High School. Although she taught many subjects, she was best known for her typing classes, which are still revered to this day. After retiring from her teaching career, she became a Certified Financial Planner, starting a small company known as Fiscal Fitness. Nancy continued to be active in Worthington while enjoying her children (both graduates of Worthington High School), who returned to live in Worthington after college. Affectionately known as Mumzie to her three grandchildren, Nancy became a veteran of hundreds of sporting events, bus stop pick-ups, and after school typing classes. She was preceded in death by her parents Shug and Nancy Gerhart. She is survived by her husband, T. Page Brightman; her daughter, Dr. Rebecca Brightman (Dr. William Wise); grandchildren, Amelia, Hart, and Grayson Wise; and her son, Greg Brightman (Kendra Cook). Nannie, Mom, Mumzie, you were a rock star. We love you. Family will receive visitors from 5-7pm on Monday, April 8, at Schoedinger Chapel, 6699 North High Street, Worthington, Ohio, 43085. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Nancy's memory may be made to: OhioHealth Foundation for the Gerlach Center for Senior Health; c/o OhioHealth Foundation, 180 E. Broad Street, 31st Floor, Columbus, Ohio 43214. A funeral service will be held Friday, April 12, at 3pm at Worthington Presbyterian Church, 773 North High Street, Worthington, Ohio, 43085. Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary