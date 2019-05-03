Home

Nancy Ann Brown, 89, of Reynoldsburg, died on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at her residence. Born on March 8, 1930 to the late Wayne and Mary Brown, Nancy was a 1948 graduate of Walnut Township High School. She worked as a Medical Lab Technician for over 30 years and was part-owner of The Poor House Bar on East Main St. in Reynoldsburg. She will be remembered as a hardworking, helpful, generous, and sociable woman, who had a bit of a stubborn streak. She is survived by her sister, Darlene Strawser; and numerous nieces and nephews. Nancy was preceded in death by her life companion John D. Kunkler and 12 siblings. At Nancy's request, services will be private. Arrangements by the DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME, 650 W. Waterloo St., Canal Winchester, OH 43110. Online condolences at www.spencefuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 4, 2019
