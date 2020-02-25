|
|
Burget, Nancy
1935 - 2020
Nancy Elizabeth Burget, 84, of Westerville, passed away February 24, 2020. Nancy was born July 23, 1935 to Thomas and Florence (Dillon) Dyer. She was a member of the Eastern Star Lorraine Chapter 1. Nancy was also a member of the Whetstone Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution. She loved painting, art, playing piano, watching sports and spending time with her family. Nancy enjoyed the company of her 5th Ave. group of friends for their monthly gathering as well as her Mahjong and card club groups. She was married to James Burget for 57 years whose family owned Rainbow Dry Cleaners. Nancy will be deeply missed by her children, Jody (Jeff) Randall, Christopher, Thomas (Trish Davis); grandchildren, Patrick (Bethany), Kelly (Nathan), Emily, Colleen; great-grandchildren, Matthew, Michael, Aiden; and her loving dog, Annie along with many other family and friends. Nancy was preceded in death by her parents, husband and brother Richard Dyer. Visitation will be Friday, February 28, 2020 from 10am-12pm with a memorial service to follow at 12pm at Newcomer NE Chapel, 3047 E. Dublin Granville Rd., Columbus. Burial will be at a later date at Union Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the or a . To share a condolence with the family, please visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020