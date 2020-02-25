Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3047 E. Dublin Granville Road
Columbus, OH 43231
614-818-1188
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3047 E. Dublin Granville Road
Columbus, OH 43231
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
12:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3047 E. Dublin Granville Road
Columbus, OH 43231
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy Burget
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy Burget


1935 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nancy Burget Obituary
Burget, Nancy
1935 - 2020
Nancy Elizabeth Burget, 84, of Westerville, passed away February 24, 2020. Nancy was born July 23, 1935 to Thomas and Florence (Dillon) Dyer. She was a member of the Eastern Star Lorraine Chapter 1. Nancy was also a member of the Whetstone Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution. She loved painting, art, playing piano, watching sports and spending time with her family. Nancy enjoyed the company of her 5th Ave. group of friends for their monthly gathering as well as her Mahjong and card club groups. She was married to James Burget for 57 years whose family owned Rainbow Dry Cleaners. Nancy will be deeply missed by her children, Jody (Jeff) Randall, Christopher, Thomas (Trish Davis); grandchildren, Patrick (Bethany), Kelly (Nathan), Emily, Colleen; great-grandchildren, Matthew, Michael, Aiden; and her loving dog, Annie along with many other family and friends. Nancy was preceded in death by her parents, husband and brother Richard Dyer. Visitation will be Friday, February 28, 2020 from 10am-12pm with a memorial service to follow at 12pm at Newcomer NE Chapel, 3047 E. Dublin Granville Rd., Columbus. Burial will be at a later date at Union Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the or a . To share a condolence with the family, please visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nancy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -