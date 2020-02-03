|
|
Highfield, Nancy C.
1943 - 2020
Nancy C. Highfield, age 76, of Blacklick, Ohio, unexpectedly passed away February 1, 2020, but is now resting in the arms of our Lord and Savior. Member of East Side Grace Brethren Church. Retired from the State of Ohio. Graduate of Columbus South High School, Class of 1962. Nancy was a dedicated volunteer and member of various women's ministry groups over the years. Preceded in death by parents Charles and Carol Hamilton, siblings Sharon Kemmerling and Charles Hamilton, nephews JD Hamilton and Bill Kemmerling. Survived by son and daughter-in-law, Greg and Kim Highfield; nephew, Gary Highfield, who was like a son and his wife, Lori; grandchildren and great-grandchildren; siblings, Gary (Brenda) Hamilton, Rev. Patricia Iddings, and Connie (Ric) Mallory; many nieces, nephews, and other relatives. Family will receive friends Wednesday, February 5, 2020 from 4-7p.m. at GRAUMLICH FUNERAL HOME, 1351 S. High St., Columbus, OH 43207. Funeral service Thursday, February 6, 2020 at 10:30a.m. at East Side Grace Brethren Church, 7510 E. Broad St., Blacklick, OH 43004, with Pastor Chip Heim officiating. Interment to follow at Glen Rest Memorial Estates. In lieu of flowers, family suggests contributions in memory of Nancy to East Side Grace Brethren Church. To sign and view Nancy's online guest book visit www.graumlichfuneralhome.com. Nancy will see the "Big Boys" in Heaven.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020