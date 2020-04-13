|
|
Carr, Nancy
1946 - 2020
Nancy Ann Carr, age 73, of Reynoldsburg, Ohio, passed away on April 5, 2020. Nancy was born on October 30, 1946, in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of the late Anthony and Stella (Malys) Rich. Nancy is preceded in death by her loving husband of 43 years, Dr. Richard G. Carr. Nancy was a devoted mom to Laura (Michael) Littlejohn, Jason (Amanda) Carr, Christopher (Carolyn) Carr, Daniel (Nicole) Carr; grandma to Wyatt, Sydney, Myka, Madison, Olivia, Emily, Andrew, Conner and Anthony; sister to Robert (Susan) Rich of Novi, Michigan, and Mary Valeria of Medina, Ohio and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Nancy graduated from Youngstown State University with a Bachelor of Science in Medical Technology and The Ohio State University with a Master of Science in Clinical Pathology. Nancy is retired after more than 40 years of work as a medical technologist with The Ohio State University Hospital. Nancy was an active parishioner of St. Pius X Catholic Church for over 40 years. Nancy loved her African Violets. She was a member of local, state and national African Violet Societies. She was a master judge and served her clubs in various aspects, including president, treasurer, and show chairman. Nancy's other hobbies included photography, crafting, gardening, reading, pumpkin carving and dying Easter eggs with her grandchildren. Nancy's greatest joy was spending time with her family and friends. Her legacy will live on in her cooking and canning knowledge that she imparted to her family A private visitation was held on Thursday, April 9, 2020, at the Pfeifer Funeral Home. Burial followed at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery, Pataskala. A Memorial Mass with reception will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made in Nancy's memory to the Columbus African Violet Society, St. Pius X Capital Campaign or the . Online condolences available at www.pfeiferfuneral.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 18, 2020