Chickey, Nancy
1929 - 2020
Nancy Lee Chickey, age 90, of Columbus, Ohio passed away Monday, October 26. She was born November 18, 1929 to the late Louis and Elizabeth Bryson. Nancy retired from Sears after serving 35 years there. During her life, she also volunteered at Mount Carmel West Hospital. Along with her parents, Nancy is preceded in death by her first husband Gabriel Chickey, and second husband Howard "Ken" Cochran. She is lovingly survived by her children, Bruce (Pamela) Chickey, Susan Chickey, Mark (Marsha) Chickey, Linda Chickey, and Dennis (Georgie) Chickey; sisters, Marjorie Young and Donna Swisher; brother, Terry Bryson; 11 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Services have been entrusted to SCHOEDINGER WORTHINGTON FUNERAL HOME. A private graveside service will be held for the family, with a memorial service to follow when guidelines are lifted from COVID 19. Please visit www.schoedinger.com
for full obituary.