Confar, Nancy
1927 - 2020
Nancy Shoemaker Confar, age 93, of Columbus, died Friday, October 23, 2020. Born in Glen Ridge, New Jersey, she graduated from Skidmore College, Boston University and The Ohio State University. She was an Academic Counselor at Franklin University for fifteen years. Before and after she was involved in various volunteer activities including 20 years as a Riverside Methodist Hospital volunteer. Though, with all of her activities, her home and family were always the center of her interests. She is survived by sons, Charles (Julie) Confar, Peter (Patti) Confar; and daughter, Elizabeth (Arin) Hawkins; and seven grandchildren, Elizabeth (Sean) Ryan, Thomas Confar, Dylan Confar, Kimberly Confar, Hannah (Mike) Roese Moyer, Benjamin Roese, Bo Hawkins; and one great granddaughter, Riley Ryan. A Memorial Service will be held at 11am on October 31 at King Avenue United Methodist Church, 299 King Avenue, Columbus, Ohio 43201. Reverend John Keeny officiating. A private committal service will be held at Walnut Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to the Endowment Fund of King Avenue Church. Local arrangements have been made by RUTHERFORD-CORBIN FUNERAL HOME, 515 High Street, Worthington, Ohio. Condolences may be left at: www.RutherfordFuneralHome.com
. The service for Nancy Confar will be live streamed at http://bit.ly/ka-church-online
.