Schoedinger Funeral Home Northwest Chapel
1740 Zollinger Road
Columbus, OH 43221
(614) 457-5481
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
The Upper Arlington Lutheran Church
2300 Lytham Rd.
Columbus, OH
Memorial service
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
2:00 PM
The Upper Arlington Lutheran Church
2300 Lytham Rd.
Columbus, OH
1927 - 2019
Nancy Crist Obituary
Crist, Nancy
1927 - 2019
Nancy Lou Dawson Crist, 91, died September 4, 2019. Born September 21, 1927. Preceded in death by parents John and Sarah Dawson, husband Rodney Crist, sister Joann Swisher, daughter Julie Lynn Crist. Survived by son, David Roger Crist; sister, Sallie Sue (Kenneth) Strahm; grandchildren, Ryan Lego and David Austin Crist; nephews, Scott (Andrea) and Bill Swisher. Graduate from Upper Arlington High School 1945, Bachelor of Arts from The Ohio State University 1949. Masters in Special Education 1970. President of the Tri Delta Sorority House. Member of the Upper Arlington Lutheran Church. She experienced her great happiness in her educational career at the Ohio School for the Deaf 1949-1954 and 1962-1988. Also a member of the Upper Arlington Historical Society and The Ohio State Alumni Association. Memorial Service will be held at The Upper Arlington Lutheran Church, 2300 Lytham Rd., Columbus, Ohio 43220 on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at 2 PM with "visiting" hour from 1-2 PM. A light lunch will follow the service conducted by Pastor Jeff Morlock. To share memories or condolences, please visit www.schoedinger.com. Arrangements entrusted to SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Sept. 6 to Sept. 7, 2019
