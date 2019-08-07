|
Cox, Nancy Darlene
1946 - 2019
Nancy Darlene Cox, 72, passed away Aug. 5, 2019. She was preceded in death by parents Donald and Doris Frizzell. Darlene is survived by husband of 53 years, John; daughter, Julie (Ron) Saint; son, Greg (Melissa) Cox; grandchildren, Josh (Hunter) Moone, Lexie Saint, and Olivia Cox; great-grandson, Everett Moone; brothers, Ronnie (Sharon), Phillip (Michelle), and Donnie Frizzell; many nieces, nephews, and friends. Darlene loved the beach, gardening, and spending time with her grandchildren. Visitation Friday, Aug. 9, 2019 from 6pm until the time of Funeral Service at 7:30pm at Newcomer, SW Chapel, 3393 Broadway, Grove City, OH. To leave a special message for the family, visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 8, 2019