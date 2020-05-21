Davies, Nancy
1942 - 2020
Nancy Ann Davidson Davies, age 77, of Columbus, Ohio, died April 21, 2020 in Columbus, Ohio. She was born June 29, 1942 to Paul and Helen Davidson in Brice, Ohio. She married Matthew Davies on December 27, 1964 in Columbus, Ohio. Nancy was a teacher and tutor for 40 years and was a member of the Clinton Heights Lutheran Church. She is survived by daughter, Tracie (Mark) Toot; son, Trevor Davies; and grandchildren, Alex, Grace, Ella, Sebastian and Sierra. She was preceded in death by her spouse and her brother, Jack Davidson. In memory of our mom, Nancy was a lifelong organizer and leader in her community and church. She had a passion for reading and writing, often reminiscing and writing fondly of her travels and relationships in France. Her early career as a high school French teacher led to many years of tutoring students in French, English as a second language as well as other subjects. Mom loved to teach. She had a strong sense of humor, loving corny and physical humor. She was a devout wife and mother, who supported and led her family through a full great life. Fittingly, Nancy died at sunset, her most favorite part of the day. She loved sitting on the beach watching the sunset so much. We will miss her dearly and know she now can watch the most beautiful sunset everyday. Contributions may be made to Clinton Heights Lutheran Church. Arrangements by RUTHERFORD-CORBIN FUNERAL HOME. To leave a condolence for the family please visit www.rutherfordfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 21 to May 22, 2020.