DeCola, Nancy
1948 - 2020
Nancy DeCola, 72, of Columbus, passed away July 22, 2020. Nancy was born February 9, 1948 in Columbus, OH to Joseph and Mary (Taylor) DeCola. She was a 1966 graduate of Bishop Watterson High School and retired after a long career at the State of Ohio Department of Job and Family Services. Nancy's infectious smile and laughter will be deeply missed by sister, Mary DeCola, brother, Joe DeCola, and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends, and Nancy's beloved dog, Amy. Nancy was preceded in death by her life partner, Annette Beck and their two Chihuahuas, Pancho and Sissy. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date due to Covid restrictions. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to American Diabetes Association, Kidney Foundation or Stonewall Columbus. To share a condolence with the family, please visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com
