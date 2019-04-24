|
|
Dennis, Nancy
1943 - 2019
Nancy Sue Dennis, born September 22, 1943, passed away April 23, 2019 surrounded by her family after a long battle with dementia. She was a devoted wife, loving mother, grandmother and friend to all who knew her. She is survived by her husband, Ron; daughters, Rhonda (Barry) Corven and Lisa (Chuck) Whitman; grandsons, Tony (Natalie) Corven, Grant Corven and Henry Whitman; great grandson, Milo Corven; sister, Joyce (Kenny) Hope; and brother, John (Barbara) Young. At Nancy's request a private family celebration of life will be held in her honor. Special thank you to Sharon, Angie and the rest of the team from Capitol City Hospice. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Capitol City Hospice. Arrangements by Shaw-Davis Funeral Homes.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 25, 2019