|
|
Montague, Nancy E.
1932 - 2019
Nancy E. Montague age 87 of Grove City, Ohio passed away October 19, 2019 at Glenwood Alzheimer's Care Center. She was a graduate of St. Joseph Academy in 1950. Nancy worked for Nationwide Insurance and was a teacher's aide for Southwestern City Schools. Nancy was well known for her wedding cake business as well. She was a member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church. She was preceded in death by her husband Keith Montague, sons Daniel and David Montague and sister Ursula "Doll" Wentzel. She is survived by her sons Tim Montague and Stephen (Kim) Montague; daughters Polly (John) Bradley, Juliette (Greg Stange) Montague and Emily (Bryan) Sigrist; Sister Bette Agosta and brother Norman (Antonia) Smyth 8 grandchildren 2 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Friends may visit Wednesday from 4-7 PM at THE SPENCE-MILLER FUNERAL HOME 2697 Columbus Street Grove City, Ohio (prayer service will be held at 7:00 PM). Funeral mass will be held 10:00 AM Thursday at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church 3730 Broadway Grove City, Ohio. Interment will follow at St Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Holy Family Soup Kitchen 584 W. Broad Street Columbus, Ohio 43215. Online guest book may be signed at www.spencemillerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 21, 2019