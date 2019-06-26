Johnson, Nancy Elaine

1939 - 2019

Nancy Elaine Byrd Johnson, 79, of Gainesville, FL, passed from this life on June 18, 2019 at the Bone Marrow Transplant Unit of UF Shands Cancer Hospital. Nancy, the eldest daughter of George and Jane Byrd, was born on December 18, 1939 in Circleville, OH. She attended Ohio State University and then later attended Galveston Community College where she received an Associate's degree in Psychology. Nancy was an avid and voracious reader, and lover of word search puzzles. She was an important sounding board for her husband's research writing in his career as Professor of Immunology at the University of Florida for 30 years. In some respects, she was a silent partner and an avid supporter. She was very influential in many people's lives and was loved by everyone whom she came in contact with. Universally, she was considered a person of class. She was preceded in death by her infant daughter Barbara Ann Johnson. She is survived by her loving husband of 61 years, Howard Marcellus Johnson; sons, Timothy H. Johnson and Anthony M. Johnson (Robyn Moore-Johnson); granddaughter, Sarah B. Johnson; sister, Carolyn C. Bailey (James) of Hilliard, OH; nieces, Meredith C. Bailey and Gwenitha Johnson; nephews, Shawn B. Bailey, Isaac Johnson, Reginald Johnson, Terrell Johnson, Eric, Algie, Martin and Christopher Johnson. The family, especially her husband, would like to extend their appreciation to Dr. May and his colleagues, including the wonderful, loving nurses, on the Bone Marrow Transplant Unit and to the Clinic Infusion Unit of Shands Cancer Hospital. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to . Visitation will be held from 10-11am on Monday, July 1, 2019 at Cypress Wesleyan Church, 377 Alton Darby Creek Rd., Galloway, Ohio 43119 with funeral service to follow at 11am. Arrangements entrusted to Heart and Hope Funeral Home by Schoedinger. Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary