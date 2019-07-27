|
|
Ellis (DiGioia), Nancy
1938 - 2019
Nancy Lee Ellis age 81, passed away July 26, 2019 at home with her family by her side. Nancy was born April 9, 1938 to the late Giovanni (John) DiGioia and Mary Featherston. Also preceding her in death is her husband and love of her life, Gary "Tiger", great-grandson, Tyler Pack, beloved daughter and son in law, Kim and Gene Pack. Nancy is survived by her children, Tina (Randy) Eckstine, Gary (Will) Ellis, Shari (Jeff) Sarensen, grandsons, Gary Pack, Steven and Tony Eckstine, Jeff (Camyla) and Cody (Maggie) Sarensen, great grandchildren, Korey, William (Jess) Pack, Cory Eckstine and Nevaeh Reiter, Emmett, Ava, and Waylan Pack. A heartfelt thank you to Mount Carmel hospice for their amazing care. Mom had a wonderful personal care team including Dr. Hirsch, Deena, Helen, Melissa, Brooke, Annette, Elizabeth, Eileen and Kristen. We also extend our love and appreciation to our family doctor ,James Soldano MD and all of his terrific staff. Very special thank you to Nancy's dear friend, Marilyn Plank and Nancy's niece, Nikki Erdy, for all their love and support. Friends received Tuesday from 4- 8 PM, at the MAEDER-QUINT-TIBERI FUNERAL HOME, 1068 South High Street, where the funeral service will be held 11 AM Wednesday. Entombment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Mount Carmel hospice. To sign the on-line register book www.MaederQuintTiberi.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 28, 2019