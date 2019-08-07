|
|
Enis, Nancy
Nancy L. (Whitmer) Enis, passed away from Alzheimer's Disease on Sunday, August 4. She was predeceased by her parents Rollie and Blanche Whitmer, and her husband Charles A. "Pete" Enis. She is survived by her sister, Pat (John) Doyle. She is also survived by her children, Chris (Dave) Riddlebaugh, Pam (Michael) Hallfrisch, Vic (Cathy) Enis, Nick (Kelly Enis); grandchildren, Kelly, Abby, Beanie, Sarah, Alexis, Alec, Megan, Zach, Jake; and great grandson, Caleb. Nancy was a proud graduate of South High School, class of 1956. Her fondest memories were raising her family in Forest Park West, spending her summer days with her kids at Sequioa pool and being a Girl Scout leader. Nancy loved attending all of her grandchildrens' sporting events, Boy Scout ceremonies, and theatre and band performances. Nancy also had a fondness for taking her kids and grandkids on hiking trips. Services will be held at MAEDER-QUINT-TIBERI Funeral Home, 1068 S. High St. on Monday, August 12 from 3-7pm, a Celebration of Memories will follow at 7pm. We are honoring Mom's request and having a private burial at a later date. We would like to thank the entire staff at Bickford of Worthington, Memory Care Unit where Mom lived for the last 5 years. Their care and compassion will always be remembered. We would also like to thank Heartland Hospice. They not only cared for Mom but offered comfort to all of us when it mattered the most. To view and sign the on-line register, visit www.MaederQuintTiberi.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 11, 2019