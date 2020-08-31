1/
Nancy Esper
Esper, Nancy
Nancy Josphine "Nancy Jo" Esper, 86, of Washington C.H. entered the gates of Heaven on August 23, 2020. Nancy Jo was born in Newark, Ohio to the late James and Hazel (Nutter) Snow. In 1978 she moved to the area with her husband Tom and family. Nancy was an active member of St Colman of Cloyne and had served on the Columbus Diocesan Counsel of Catholic Women. She was a 20+ year member of the Order of the Eastern Star. A Mass of Christian Burial was planned for Thursday, August 27, 2020 at 11am at St Colman Catholic Church in Washington Court House, Ohio. Burial will follow at the St. Colman Cemetery. Friends visited Wednesday, August 26 at the Roberts Funeral Home in Washington Court House from 5-7pm, with an Eastern Star service at 7pm. A full obituary and guest book can be found at www.robertsfh.net

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Aug. 31 to Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
26
Calling hours
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Roberts Funeral Home & Cremation Services
AUG
26
Service
07:00 PM
Roberts Funeral Home & Cremation Services
AUG
27
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Funeral services provided by
Roberts Funeral Home & Cremation Services
509 Washington Avenue
Washington Court House, OH 43160
740-335-3342
August 25, 2020
We are deeply sorry for your loss. We remember Nancy as a wonderful long time member of our family Facire Club. She loved reading stories to the children at our Christmas gatherings and adored her family.
With Sincere Sympathy,
The Facire Club Members
Family
August 24, 2020
Nancy Jo was a dear, sweet lady, and very dedicated to Eastern Star. She was a member of Mt. Sterling Chapter and Heber Chapter and will be missed by many.
Gail Allen
Friend
