Nancy Esper

Esper, Nancy
Nancy Josphine "Nancy Jo" Esper, 86, of Washington C.H. entered the gates of Heaven on August 23, 2020. Nancy Jo was born in Newark, Ohio to the late James and Hazel (Nutter) Snow. In 1978 she moved to the area with her husband Tom and family. Nancy was an active member of St Colman of Cloyne and had served on the Columbus Diocesan Counsel of Catholic Women. She was a 20+ year member of the Order of the Eastern Star. A Mass of Christian Burial was planned for Thursday, August 27, 2020 at 11am at St Colman Catholic Church in Washington Court House, Ohio. Burial will follow at the St. Colman Cemetery. Friends visited Wednesday, August 26 at the Roberts Funeral Home in Washington Court House from 5-7pm, with an Eastern Star service at 7pm. A full obituary and guest book can be found at www.robertsfh.net