Exline, Nancy
Nancy Exline, longtime resident of Grandview Heights, died Thursday, Sept 12 at Abbington of Upper Arlington. She rallied to celebrate her recent 100th birthday surrounded by her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Nancy was preceded in death by her husband Frederick, son Frederick William, and son-in-law Bill Ahern. She is survived by her children, Ellen Ahern, Margaret (Ferg) Theibert, John (Ann) Exline, Liz (Mike) Mantsch, Mary Cay (Bill) Sabatino, Robert (Lynn) Exline, Judy (Pat) Grant; daughter-in-law, Vista Exline; 16 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. She was a graduate of St. Mary of the Springs Academy and The Ohio State University where she was a member of Delta Gamma Sorority. Much admired and loved by all, she dedicated her life to raising her family and enjoyed traveling with her husband, playing bridge and Scrabble, and serving in many philanthropic organizations. She had a strong faith and in her later years sang in the choir, attended Bible studies and tutored children in reading at St. Timothy Catholic Church. Family will receive friends from 4-7pm on Wednesday, Sept 25 at EGAN-RYAN NORTHWEST CHAPEL, 4661 Kenny Rd, Columbus 43220. A Celebration of Life Mass will be held Thursday, Sept 26 at 11am, St. Timothy Church, 1088 Thomas Lane, Columbus 43220. The family would like to thank Abbington of UA, Capital City Hospice and the St. Andrew eucharistic ministers for their care and support. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Voicecorps Reading Services, 2955 W Broad St, Columbus 43204.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 22, 2019