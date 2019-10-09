Home

Egan-Ryan Funeral Service - Central Chapel
403 East Broad Street
Columbus, OH 43215
(614) 221-6665
Calling hours
Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Egan-Ryan Funeral Service - Central Chapel
403 East Broad Street
Columbus, OH 43215
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
10:30 AM
Christ the King Church
2777 East Livingston Avenue
1949 - 2019
Nancy Grace Obituary
Grace, Nancy
Nancy Ann Grace, age 70, passed away October 7, 2019 from Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease. She was born in Columbus on January 10, 1949 to Bernard and Geraldine Eshelman. Retired from the United States Postal Service. She is preceded in death by her mother Geraldine Autz Eshelman. Survived by husband, John Grace; children, Brent Grace, Shawn (Beth) Grace and Molly (Ben) Pawson; grandchildren, Corey (Mallory) Grace, Devon (Caitlin Barr) Grace, Shawn Grace Jr.; numerous great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews; father, Bernard Michael Eshelman; brothers, Thomas (Diane) Eshelman, Robert Eshelman and Jack (Kathy) Eshelman; brothers-in-law, Robert (Betty) Grace and Allen New. Friends may call Sunday from 2-5 p.m. at EGAN-RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 403 East Broad Street. Mass of Christian Burial will be Monday at 10:30 a.m. at Christ the King Church, 2777 East Livingston Avenue. Burial to follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. Donations may be made to the CJD Foundation, 3634 West Market Street, Suite 110, Akron, Ohio 44333. Visit www.egan-ryan.com to offer condolences.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Oct. 10 to Oct. 12, 2019
