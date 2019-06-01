|
|
Green, Nancy
1936 - 2019
Nancy Lou (Monst) Green, 82, passed away Friday, May 31, 2019. She was born December 25, 1936 in Columbus, Ohio. She was an avid reader and enjoyed crossword puzzles. She cherished the time that she was able to spend with family and neighbors and their social events at Seton West. Nancy was an excellent Italian cook. Preceded in death by her parents Leonard Monst and Ruth Wolf; son, Ronny W. Merrill; and brother, Stephen Wolf. Nancy is survived by her son, Rob Green; 2 grandsons; numerous great-grandchildren; adored great-great-granddaughter, Sofia; siblings, Ronnie Monst; Marsha (Denny) Hayes, Sue (Jim) Lloyd, and Mike (Brenda) Wolf; and many other relatives and friends. Memorial visitation will be held 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at the SCHOEDINGER GROVE CITY CHAPEL, 3920 Broadway, Grove City. Visit www.schoedinger.com to share a special memory or watch her tribute video.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 3, 2019