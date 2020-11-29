1/
Nancy Grewell
1941 - 2020
Nancy Karen Grewell age 79 of Grove City died Nov. 27, 2020 in hospice care after a brief illness. She was born on July 26, 1941, in Columbus, Ohio, the daughter of the late Elzena and Loring Albright. Preceded in death by brother, Bob Albright. She is survived by her daughters, Karla (Chris) Roach, Krista (Matt) Swartzentrubuer, and Kari (Greg) Wintrow; her son, Mark (Cathy) Grewell; granddaughters, Kacie (Chris) Waugh, Haley Roach, Katie (Zack) Trotter, and Emily Wintrow; grandsons, Ryan (Ashley) Swartzentruber, Dane (Lisa) Swartzentruber, Nick (Olivia) Roach, Conor (Sara) Grewell, Zach Grewell and Jacob (Hollie) Wintrow; brothers, John (Nancy) Stewart and Jim (Sherry) Albright; great-grandchildren, Aleah, Millie, Jackson, Owen, Dylan, Weston, and one on the way; many nieces and nephews. Nancy worked for South-Western City Schools and many years at Grove City High School. She was very active with her children and their families by serving as a Brownie Leader, taking part in the Athletic Boosters, and other extra curricular activities. She loved being around her grandchildren and great grandchildren and was known for her great cooking, especially at Christmas. Our blue-eyed mama is gone. Unbelievable home cook, nurturer, encourager, helper, homemaker, crafter, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Loved beyond measure and for eternity in all our hearts. She was our role model, inspiration, and guiding light. Graveside Service Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020 at 11am at Muhlenberg Township Cemetery, Darbyville, OH. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to your local food pantry or Mount Carmel Hospice, c/o Mount Carmel Foundation, 6150 E. Broad St., Columbus, OH 43213-9924. For more, visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
2
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Muhlenberg Township Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory - Southwest Chapel
3393 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
614-539-6166
Memories & Condolences
