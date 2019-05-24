The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
|
The Jerry Spears Company, Funeral Directors & Crematory
2693 W Broad St.
Columbus, OH 43204
(614) 274-5092
Nancy Griggs

Griggs, Nancy
1934 - 2019
Nancy L. Griggs, age 84, passed away Thursday, May 23, 2019 at Mt. Carmel Hospital. Preceded in death by parents, daughter Melody Blaker Griggs, son Michael Griggs, brother Richard Lee Risinger, sister Sharon and brother Bobby Ray Risinger. Survived by grandchildren, Kevin Griggs, Shawn Blaker, and Brandon Griggs; great grandchildren, Isadora Griggs and Michael Reese; sister; Mary Robbins; numerous nieces and nephews. Friends may call at JERRY SPEARS FUNERAL HOME, 2693 W. Broad St., Wednesday 4-7 P.M., where service will be held 10:30 am Thursday. Interment Sunset Cemetery.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 27, 2019
