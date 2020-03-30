|
|
Welshon, Nancy H.
1928 - 2020
Nancy Hopkins Welshon, of Reynoldsburg, OH, much loved wife, mother, grandmother, and aunt, passed from this life to her heavenly home on March 28, 2020. Nancy was born April 16, 1928 in Moundsville, West Virginia, where she grew up nurtured by a loving family, and the hills of the Ohio River valley. There she met and married Frank, the love of her life for 72 years. Nancy was a trained soprano soloist and shared her gift of music and love of the Lord with many in the central Ohio area. She was a long time member of the Reynoldsburg United Methodist Church and was very active in their choir. Nancy was a loving and dedicated wife and mother, instilling in her 5 children the love of God, family, and country. Preceded in death by parents William F. and Hazel Hopkins, and sisters Ruth Pack and Louise Hopkins. Nancy is survived by her husband, Frank E. Welshon, Jr.; children, Janet Fowler of Reynoldsburg, OH, Frank Welshon, III (Pam) of Reynoldsburg, OH, Fran Doherty (Frank) of Wendell, NC, Nancy Fugman (Bill) of Reynoldsburg, OH, and Melissa Harris (Brian Hunt) of Akron, OH; 13 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great grandchildren, and loving nieces and nephews. We mourn our loss, but rejoice knowing her suffering is over, we know where she is and will see her again. Due to the current health environment, there will be a private family funeral with a memorial service to celebrate Nancy's life at a later date. Memorial messages may be sent to her family by visiting www.cotnerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 1, 2020