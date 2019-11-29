|
Hardin, Nancy
Nancy Ann (Breece) Hardin, age 56, of East Liberty, died Monday, November 25, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family and friends. Despite a more than a year-long battle with mesothelioma, she maintained her smile and helped others, founded on her strong Christian faith. A member of Middleburg United Methodist Church, she was a 1982 graduate of Buckeye Valley High School where she was active in gymnastics, cheerleading and was a class officer. Nancy received her nursing diploma from Mt. Carmel School of Nursing and obtained a Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing from The Ohio State University. She was a registered oncology nurse at the OSU Arthur G. James Cancer Hospital and was a former nurse at Mary Rutan Hospital in Bellefontaine, Mt. Carmel Medical Center in Columbus and American Traveling Nurse in the Virgin Islands. She was an accomplished pianist and loved playing cards with friends. She enjoyed the companionship of friends and family, being outdoors and riding in the ATV. Nancy especially cherished attending her children's school and social activities. She was born October 29, 1963 in Delaware, Ohio to the late John J. and Dolores A. Fenner Breece. She was also preceded in death by her father-in-law Harold Hardin; and a sister-in-law Cheryl Franz. She is survived by her husband of 26 years, Eric L. Hardin, whom she married June 26, 1993 in Kilbourne, Ohio; her son, John Hardin of East Liberty; her daughter, Jenna (Tony) Mossing of Rockledge, Florida; her brothers, Donald (Ellen) Breece of Fredericktown, Tom Breece of Sebring, Florida and Brian (Jenny) Breece of Mt. Vernon; her mother-in-law, Joyce Hardin of Marysville; her sister-in-law, Cynthia (Scott) Orr of East Liberty; her brother-in-law, Blaine Franz of Granville; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. The family will receive friends 1-7 p.m. Sunday, December 1, 2019 at Underwood Funeral Home in Marysville. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, December 2, 2019 at Middleburg United Methodist Church. Rev. Carolyn Christman will officiate and interment will be at East Liberty Cemetery. A luncheon at the church will follow the cemetery prayers. Memorial contributions may be made to Middleburg United Methodist Church or Loving Care Hospice. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.underwoodfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 30, 2019