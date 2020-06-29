Nancy Hawk

Hawk, Nancy
1934 - 2020
Nancy Ann Hawk, age 86, of Columbus, passed away Saturday, June 27, 2020. Due to the current health restrictions, services for Nancy will be private. Arrangements by SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL. To view complete obituary notice and to share memories or condolences, please visit www.schoedinger.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 29 to Jul. 1, 2020.