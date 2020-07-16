Heath, Nancy

1923 - 2020

In the comfort of her home, as was her wish, Nancy Ware Heath died June 26, 2020. Born October 26, 1923 in Chillicothe, Ohio to Thomas Allen Ware and Phyllis Snyder Ware. Predeceased by her beloved husband of 55 years, William Thompson Heath and her siblings, brothers Thomas Allan Ware II (VA), Charles McDonald Ware (Chillicothe), and her sister Beatrice Ware Evans (VA), sister-in-law Ann Spettle Ware (Thomas), and brother-in-law James Stanley Evans. Survived by son, William (Mike) Thompson Heath and wife, Margaret Kay Carter-Heath (OR); daughter, Nancy McDonald Heath and husband, Tom Henry Nagel (Cols); foster daughter, Gloria and her husband, Greg Robertson (Mass); grandchildren, Daniel Hayward Heath; wife, Anna, and their children, Roman and Sylvia, Katherine Mary Elko; husband, Mike, and their son, Nick; Jacob William Heath, wife, Chelsea, and their daughter, Evie; T.J. Nagel and wife, Annette; Andrew (Rew) Scott Heath Nagel; Sharon Irene Heath; sisters-in-law, Alice Ware and Lee Ware; nieces and nephews, Andy Heath, Jim Evans and wife, Carol, John Evans, Patricia (Pat) Ware, Carolyn Ware, Virginia (Ginny) Ware and husband, Russ Moulton, Thomas (Tom) Ware III, Charles (Chuck) Ware and wife, Liz, Lissy and husband, Kevin Barber, Laura and husband, Bob Babbit, Phyllis and husband, Scott Linhart, David Ware and wife, Kathy; great niece, Noel Collins and husband, Justin; as well as numerous other grand nieces and nephews. Graduate of Ohio Wesleyan University; member of Delta Delta Delta sorority. Longtime member of First Community Church and employed there for 20 years as the developer and director of the Older Persons Ministry. Formerly a participating member of Beaux Arts of Columbus Museum of Art; Columbus Junior Symphony; Off Campus Open Door Clinic; Delta Delta Delta Alumnae; Vaud-Villities; OSU Women's Health Initiative; OSU Board of Geriatrics and Gerontology; Dr. Don Vincent's Riverside Hospital Board Regarding Older Patients' Issues; University Women's Club (OSU); The Women's Guild of First Community Church; Upper Arlington Commission on Aging; and Group X of FCC. Most recently and importantly, her long lasting "Bridge Group of Four"; Book Club; and Friday Friends. Service of Memory and Celebration of Life will be at First Community Church, 1320 Cambridge Blvd with Rev. James Long officiating. Because of the Pandemic, date and time will be set later. Inurnment of cremains in Grandview Cemetery, Chillicothe. Arrangement in Columbus made by SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL and in Chillicothe by the Ware Funeral Home. Donations in her memory may be made to the Navajo Relief Fund or the American Indian College Fund.



