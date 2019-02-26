|
|
Houser, Nancy
1937 - 2019
Nancy Lou Struck Houser, 81, of Isle of Palms, South Carolina, widow of Dwane Russell Houser, died Saturday, February 23, 2019. All services will be private. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Mount Pleasant Chapel. Nancy was born March 24, 1937 in Bloomington, Illinois, daughter of the late Eugene Clark Struck and Jayne Marilyn Davis Struck. She was a Rainbow Girl with the Shriners growing up in Illinois, and continued her community service throughout her life. She volunteered with Welcome Wagon, TWIG, and PTA in Ohio from 1973-1981. She also worked as a secretary with State Farm Insurance. She and Dwane moved to the Isle of Palms in 1989, where she served on the Turtle Team and the Ocean Point Board of Directors. She also was a member of the Eliza Lucas Pinckney Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution. She was known as "Grandma Claus" filling stockings for the kids, and enjoyed quilting, bowling, and playing Bridge. She had a silly and fun loving sense of humor. She is survived by four children, Kelly Fort (Dale) of Wadmalaw Island, SC, Lori Buttermore (Tom) of St. John Virgin Islands, Jeffrey Houser of Mt. Pleasant, SC and Melanie Scofield (Todd) also of Mt. Pleasant, SC. She is also survived by seven grandchildren, Kayleigh Osborne, Spencer Fort, Alex Buttermore, Conner Buttermore, Jordan Houser, Grant Houser, and Nathan Houser; one great-grandchild, Cameron Buttermore; and one brother, Steven Struck (Carol) of Surprise, AZ. Memorials may be made to The , 950 W. Faris Rd., Greenville, SC 29605-4277. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 27, 2019