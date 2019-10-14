|
|
Edgar, Nancy J. (Strange)
1923 - 2019
Nancy Jean Edgar, age 96, passed away in Naples, FL., on Tuesday, October 8, 2019. Nancy was born on February 5, 1923, in Columbus, OH, the daughter of Trusolina and Bruno Strange, and grew up on her family's farm on the 1200 block of Oakland Park Avenue in Columbus. She was a 1940 graduate of Columbus North High School. She had a life long career in retail first being employed by Montgomery Ward in downtown Columbus and later with Rinks Department Stores in Lima, OH. In August of 1959 Nancy married Hugh G. Edgar and they had one child, Rosanne. Nancy loved to clean and care for others. Well into her nineties, she kept a perfect home and was still caring for others and helping out wherever she could. Above all, Nancy was a loving wife, mother, aunt, great aunt, and great-great aunt to many. Nothing gave her greater pleasure than being around her family and she will be deeply missed. Nancy is preceded in death by her husband Hugh Edgar, sisters Angelina Demana, Mary Strange, Frances Luckino, Grace Castricone and brother Frank Strange. She is survived by her daughter, Rosanne Edgar of Naples, FL; and numerous nieces and nephews. Family and friends are asked to gather on Saturday, October 19, 2019, at Our Mother of Sorrows Chapel (within the grounds of St. Joseph Cemetery), 6440 S. High St., Lockbourne, for her funeral Mass at 11a.m., with burial to follow in the cemetery. To share memories or condolences, please visit www.johnquint.com. Arrangements entrusted with JOHN QUINT TREBONI, 1177 West Fifth Avenue, Columbus.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019