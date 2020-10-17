1/
Nancy J. Ryan
Ryan, Nancy J.
1938 - 2020
Nancy J. Ryan, age 82 of Hilliard, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, October 14, 2020. Born and raised in Wolf Run, Ohio, to the late Cyril and Stella Gregor and preceded in death by husband Dennis and brothers Eugene and Norman Gregor. Survived by children Patrick (Anette) Ryan, Kelli (Steve) Mickley, Sean (Molly) Ryan, and Timothy (Anne) Ryan, 11 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren, and many loving relatives and friends. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 AM, Friday, October 23, 2020, at St. Brendan The Navigator Catholic Church, 4475 Dublin Road, Hilliard, Ohio, 43026. A private family burial will be at Bergholz Cemetery, Bergholz, Ohio. Please visit www.tiddfuneralservice.com to share your condolences with the family.



Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2020.
