Mily, Nancy Jane
1941 - 2020
Nancy Jane Mily (December 20, 1941 - July 4, 2020). In 2005, Nancy was diagnosed with chronic myeloid leukemia. Hematologist Dr. John Byrd of The James said, "CML is not my specialty, but I'm pretty smart and I'd like to be your doctor." "Thank you Dr. Byrd and The James for a 15-year gift! I saw six more grandchildren born, and worked nine more years as a psychiatric nurse." Unfortunately, in March, 2020, Nancy was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, stage four, a deadly cancer with few options. Thanks to the steadfast love and care of Arnold Tokarz, and the love and support of her four children, she did her best to attempt treatment, but made the decision to enter hospice care in June, with Ohio Health Care, Riverside Hospital Hospice. Nancy was born in Brooklyn, NY, to John and Dorothy Coleman. She is survived by a brother, George (Patricia) of Kalispell, MT. Nancy was the proud parent of Larry Mily (Michelle), Centerburg, OH, Elizabeth Mily (Edward Zwilling) NYC, Laura Peveler (Tony) Worthington, OH and Emily Wexler (Randy) Evanston, IL. Nancy also had 11 special grandchildren, Laurence and Natalie Mily (Canal Winchester), Mallory and Tony Petrella (Centerburg, OH), John Zwilling (NYC), Zoe and Gabrielle Peveler (Worthington), and Elliot, Jeremy, Jonah and Ezra Wexler (Evanston). Nancy was a graduate of the then largest Catholic Hospital School of Nursing, St Vincent's Hospital, NYC. She went on to graduate cum laude from Villanova University with a B.S. in Nursing, and then took the course work for her Master's at The Ohio State University. Nancy worked 14 years at the iconic Harding Hospital in Worthington, and then made the transition to community mental health, working over 20 years at Southeast Inc., as the nurse for Team Phoenix, a job she loved, a job for which the 7 Corporal Works of Mercy were essentially her job description. After retiring, Nancy volunteered with the BREAD organization, and also Mt Carmel Hospice. She was also an active poll worker starting in 2016 with the Franklin County Board of Election. Nancy was a life long Catholic, currently a member of St. Christopher Church, Grandview. Nancy is also survived by the father of her children, Laurence Mily, Worthington. Her funeral Mass was held St. Christopher Parish with burial in Union Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted with the JOHN QUINT TREBONI FUNERAL HOME, 1177 West Fifth Avenue, Columbus. Donations can be made in Nancy's honor to the Netcare Foundation at Netcare Access in Columbus. Condolences may be sent via www.johnquint.com
