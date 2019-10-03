Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy Johnson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nancy Johnson Obituary
Johnson, Nancy
Nancy Johnson (Kinder), 74, of Venice, FL, formerly of Columbus, OH, passed away Tuesday, October 1, 2019. Nancy was born January 8, 1945 in Columbus, OH, the daughter of the late Edward and Irma (Tucker) Kinder. Nancy is survived by her husband, James Johnson of Venice, Fl; brother, Lance "Fred" Kinder of Westerville, OH; daughters, Amy (Michael) Pohle of Orient, OH and Jenny (Chris) Meitner of Grove City, OH; grandchildren, Alexa (Nathan) Bennett of Dublin, OH, Connor (Maddy) Pohle, Grove City, OH, as well as twins, Sasha and Sophie Meitner of Grove City, OH. Nancy was preceded in death by two brothers Gary and John Kinder and sister-in-law Ruth Kinder. Donations may be made in Nancy's name to the Venice Living Room, 2350 Scenic Drive, Venice, FL 34293, checks may be payable to Senior Friendship Center. Services will be held at a later date in Columbus, OH.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nancy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.