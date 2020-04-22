|
Johnston, Nancy
1921 - 2020
Nancy Jean Bushnell Johnston, age 98, died peacefully of old age in Columbus on April 20. She was born in Mansfield, Ohio, on August 4, 1921, to Marietta Ruth Kegg and Robert Martin Bushnell. She worked at Westinghouse where she met Frederick Lyman Talcott, Jr., an engineer. They were married on June 29, 1943, and moved with their four children to Upper Arlington in 1954. Fred died in 1957, and Nancy later married the Rev. Eldred Wayne Johnston, Jr., a widower with three children. They adopted each other's children and enjoyed traveling, reading, gardening, tennis, dancing and crossword puzzles together. Nancy worked for a law firm in Columbus. Eldred died in 1998, and Nancy moved to First Community Village in 2010. She was an accomplished artist and painted over 700 paintings, mostly watercolors. She was a member of the Upper Arlington Art League, the Worthington Ohio Art League, and the Central Ohio Watercolor Society (COWS). She also volunteered with the League of Women Voters and was a longtime active member of Saint Mark's Episcopal Church. Nancy is preceded in death by her two husbands, parents, sisters Mary B. Colhoun and Marjorie B. Popovich, and daughter Sylvia Ray Orehowsky, who died in 1979. She is survived by six children, Eldred W. Johnston III, of Monterey, CA, Constance J. Doyle of Ann Arbor, MI, Kathleen Dinneweth (Robert) of Washington, GA, Marjorie J. Mack (William) of Riva, MD, Frederick L. Talcott V (Nancy) of Berkeley, CA, and Dora J. Lapworth (William) of Redwood City, CA. Nancy also leaves behind 11 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews and cousins. A memorial service at Saint Mark's Episcopal Church will be planned for a future date. Arrangements are entrusted to SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL. Memorial contributions in Nancy's memory may be made to First Community Village Foundation (Chapel or Art Committee), 1800 Riverside Dr., Columbus, 43212 or Saint Mark's Episcopal Church, 2151 Dorset Rd, Columbus 43221. To share memories or condolences, please visit www.schoedinger.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 26, 2020