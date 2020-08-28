1/
Nancy K. Williams
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nancy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Williams, Nancy K.
1947 - 2020
Nancy Kaye (Roan) Williams, passed away peacefully on August 27, 2020. Nancy was born on November 29, 1947 to Ralph B. "Ted" and Jean C. Roan. She grew up in Grandview Heights and attended Grandview schools. She attended Ohio University. Nancy was a long time employee of Columbia Gas of Ohio and retired after 35 years with the company. She was a true Ohio State University football and basketball fan. Nancy is preceded in death by her husband Robert, her parents Ralph B. and Jean Carol Roan, uncle Harley Magee, aunt Katherine Magee, cousin William Magee, and mother-in-law Julie Williams. She is survived by her son, Robert Williams; sister, Carol (Jeff) Todd; nieces, Sandra (Jim) Todd, Lorie (Matt) Petrie, Kristi Todd; great nieces, Samantha Petrie, Anna Petrie; and her beloved cousins, Pat (Ritchy) Magee and Tim Magee. Nancy was also blessed with wonderful friends who never forgot her these past months. The family would like to thank Ohio Health Hospice, Rebecca, Rose, and Gloria of Home Care Assistance for their loving care of Nancy. A private family service will be held in Marietta, Ohio. Contributions can be made to Ohio Health Hospice, 800 McConnell Drive, Columbus, Ohio 43214.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Aug. 28 to Aug. 31, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Columbus Dispatch

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved