Williams, Nancy K.

1947 - 2020

Nancy Kaye (Roan) Williams, passed away peacefully on August 27, 2020. Nancy was born on November 29, 1947 to Ralph B. "Ted" and Jean C. Roan. She grew up in Grandview Heights and attended Grandview schools. She attended Ohio University. Nancy was a long time employee of Columbia Gas of Ohio and retired after 35 years with the company. She was a true Ohio State University football and basketball fan. Nancy is preceded in death by her husband Robert, her parents Ralph B. and Jean Carol Roan, uncle Harley Magee, aunt Katherine Magee, cousin William Magee, and mother-in-law Julie Williams. She is survived by her son, Robert Williams; sister, Carol (Jeff) Todd; nieces, Sandra (Jim) Todd, Lorie (Matt) Petrie, Kristi Todd; great nieces, Samantha Petrie, Anna Petrie; and her beloved cousins, Pat (Ritchy) Magee and Tim Magee. Nancy was also blessed with wonderful friends who never forgot her these past months. The family would like to thank Ohio Health Hospice, Rebecca, Rose, and Gloria of Home Care Assistance for their loving care of Nancy. A private family service will be held in Marietta, Ohio. Contributions can be made to Ohio Health Hospice, 800 McConnell Drive, Columbus, Ohio 43214.



