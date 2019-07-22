|
|
Kosta, Nancy
Nancy Alexis Kosta, 63, died on July 21st, 2019. Daughter of the late Alexander and Aileen Kosta, She was preceded in death by her brothers Michael and Laurence Kosta and her grandson Christian Bennett. Nancy Graduated from Westerville South High School and Grant Hospital of Nursing. She achieved her BSN at Otterbein college. She retired from the Department of Veterans Affairs in September 2018. Nancy Advocated for the safety of abused and neglected children and engaged in mentoring "at risk youth." She enjoyed apparel and interior Design, Gardening and her many endearing friendships. She is survived by her daughter Maria Bennett, granddaughters Bre and Bailey Bennett, sisters Marie Lucas and Jean Wright, Nephew Alexander Wright, Niece Mary Wright, Aunt Joan Carr, Aunt Claire and Uncle Tom McNamara, numerous cousins and friends. Friends may call 5 to 7 PM, Thursday, July 25, 2019 at HILL FUNERAL HOME, Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 AM, Friday July 26, 2019 at St Paul Catholic Church following one hour of visitation at the church. Interment Blendon Central Cemetery. In Lieu of flowers, a donation to Franklin County Childrens Services is suggested. Full obituary and remembrances can be shared at hillfuneral.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 23, 2019