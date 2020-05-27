Krieger, Nancy
1933 - 2020
Nancy C. Krieger, 1933-2020, age 86, passed away Monday, May 25, 2020 in Columbus. Nancy graduated from The Ohio State University (OSU), with a Bachelor's of Nursing. She was employed as a Registered Nurse with Bethesda Hospital in Zanesville, Ohio and Columbus City Schools and taught at the OSU School of Nursing, She enjoyed hobbies including gardening, tennis, golf, and singing for many years with the Worthington United Methodist Church choir. Nancy was a long time and dedicated OSU Buckeye fan. She was a lifetime honorary member of the Garden Club of Ohio and past President of the Worthington Hills Garden Club. Nancy is survived by her children, Timothy C. (Suzanne) Krieger and Elizabeth (Betsy) Krieger; grandchildren, Alexandria (Allie) B. Krieger and Brad B. Krieger. Preceded in death by husband Bob Krieger and son Richard Krieger. Family will be holding a private graveside service Saturday, May 30, 11am. To view service https://livestream.com/shaw-davis/nancykrieger For complete notice and online condolences please visit www.shaw-davis.com.
1933 - 2020
Nancy C. Krieger, 1933-2020, age 86, passed away Monday, May 25, 2020 in Columbus. Nancy graduated from The Ohio State University (OSU), with a Bachelor's of Nursing. She was employed as a Registered Nurse with Bethesda Hospital in Zanesville, Ohio and Columbus City Schools and taught at the OSU School of Nursing, She enjoyed hobbies including gardening, tennis, golf, and singing for many years with the Worthington United Methodist Church choir. Nancy was a long time and dedicated OSU Buckeye fan. She was a lifetime honorary member of the Garden Club of Ohio and past President of the Worthington Hills Garden Club. Nancy is survived by her children, Timothy C. (Suzanne) Krieger and Elizabeth (Betsy) Krieger; grandchildren, Alexandria (Allie) B. Krieger and Brad B. Krieger. Preceded in death by husband Bob Krieger and son Richard Krieger. Family will be holding a private graveside service Saturday, May 30, 11am. To view service https://livestream.com/shaw-davis/nancykrieger For complete notice and online condolences please visit www.shaw-davis.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 27 to May 28, 2020.