Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3393 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
614-539-6166
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
Sunset Cemetery Chapel
6959 W Broad St
Galloway, OH
Nancy L. Durfee-Deering


1951 - 2019
Nancy L. Durfee-Deering Obituary
Durfee-Deering, Nancy L.
1951 - 2019
Nancy L. Durfee-Deering, age 68, passed away Sunday, August 11, 2019. She is predeceased by her father Victor DiNardo and former husband Dennis Durfee. Nancy is survived by her mother, Betty Radcliff; loving husband of 20 years, Frank Deering; sisters, Paula and April; brothers, Victor and Gino; children, Michelle (Kyle) Dixon, Christopher Thompson, Kelly (Ric) Rossetti, Dana (Michael) Woods, Michael Deering and Jeny (Wayne) Shirkey; grandchildren, Jennifer Lynn, Christopher, Abby, Briana, Cati, Tim, Curtis, Blake, Hayden, Devin, Garrette, Riley, Nora and Cael. Also survived by great-granddaughters, Kaitlynn and Annabella; as well as many loving extended family and friends. Nancy was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and endearing person to all!! Friends and family may visit Friday, August, 16 2019 from 4-7 pm at Newcomer Southwest Chapel, 3393 Broadway, Grove City Ohio. A funeral service will be held Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Sunset Cemetery Chapel, 6959 W Broad St, Galloway, OH 43119. Please visit our online guest book at www.NewcomerColumbus.com to share memories.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 14, 2019
