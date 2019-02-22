Home

POWERED BY

Services
Spence-Miller Funeral Home - Grove City
2697 Columbus Street
Grove City, OH 43123
614-875-4878
Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy Petty
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy L. Petty

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Nancy L. Petty Obituary
Petty, Nancy L.
1932 - 2019
Nancy L. (Badger) Petty, age 86, passed away February 21, 2019. She was born April 3, 1932 in Fayette County, Ohio to Harry and Evelyn Badger. In addition to her parents, Nancy is preceded in death by sons Steven and Kenneth. Nancy is survived by her loving husband of 70 years, Howard "Neil" Petty of Bloomingburg, Ohio. She will be greatly missed by beloved children, Gary (Donna), Bob (Peggy), Gale and Debbie. She is survived by 8 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. Nancy worked side by side with her husband Neil in their business N&N Concession for 40 years. She loved spending time with her family; she enjoyed playing cards, bingo and traveling. Friends may visit on Tuesday from 11:30 am until time of funeral service at 1 pm at THE SPENCE-MILLE R FUNERAL HOME, 2697 Columbus St., Grove City. Interment will follow at Asbury Cemetery. Neil would like to thank Ohio Health Hospice at Riverside Hospital in Columbus for the excellent care of Nancy in her final days. Online guestbook at www.spencemillerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now