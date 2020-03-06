|
Sheley, Nancy L.
1930 - 2020
Nancy L. Sheley, 89, of Columbus, Ohio, passed away peacefully and surrounded by family on the evening of March 3 at the Kobacker House. A native of Mechanicsburg, Ohio, she was the youngest of seven children of Albert and Alma Fryant. Nancy was a 1948 graduate of Springfield High School and attended Ohio State University where she met her loving husband, Chuck Sheley on a blind date. Chuck and Nancy were married on January 27, 1951 in Washington Courthouse, Ohio. Her early employment included Nationwide Insurance and Hoover Engineering before raising three children. Family was everything to Nancy. Her husband, children, and later grandchildren and great-grandchildren provided great joy in her life. She returned that joy many times over by being a part of their lives, attending and hosting family birthdays, holidays, sporting and school events and all manner of family gatherings. You could always count on getting a card on your birthday, anniversary and Valentine's Day. She was always supportive of her family. Quick with her famous smile, laugh and wit, hugs and tears, listening or action, she was the perfect Mom…a true one-of-a-kind. Chuck and Nancy were soul-mates, and recently celebrated their 69th anniversary. They shared everything in life, most notably their love of travel, fly fishing, Ohio State University athletics and participation in the United Methodist Church. Their travels took them on safari in Africa, sharing OSU Alumni and Ohio Paving Contractors Association trips in Europe and Australia, as well as exploring and fly fishing excursions to the American West, Alaska, New Zealand and Canada. They split time from 1998-2018 between their homes in Worthington Hills and Estero, Florida. Fly fishing was their shared passion and they were serious about it. After Chuck's retirement, they took fly casting lessons together in the Florida Keys to improve their technique, then traveled extensively enjoying the fishing, food and culture of many regions. When not traveling and in later years, Chuck and Nancy spent many afternoons at the Zanesfield Rod & Gun Club fly fishing for trout and sharing a Bob Evans dinner on the way home. Chuck and Nancy have been active members of the United Methodist Church, formerly of King Avenue and currently of the Powell United Methodist Church. One of Nancy's favorite activities was to gather and chat with friends at the church while folding the Sunday morning bulletins over coffee and cookies. She was also active in helping with church rummage sale fund raisers. The extended family of friends and clergy of the Powell United Methodist Church have been a bedrock of faith, love and help to Nancy and her family. To say Chuck and Nancy were avid supporters of Ohio State University athletics might be an understatement. While attending OSU in the early 1950's, they became season ticket holders to football and basketball games, and have been an athletic scholarship provider and active alumni donor for many years. They have enjoyed football, men's and women's basketball, hockey, tennis, golf and other sports at OSU. Nancy's love of nature was infectious. An avid birdwatcher and bird feeder, she always shared her sightings of wildlife around the home. Visits to Chuck and Nancy's winter home in Florida always included outings to local nature hotspots in Wildcat Run, Corkscrew Swamp and Ding Darling National Wildlife Refuge. They created and enjoyed a wonderful wildlife habitat at their Columbus home. They actively supported The Nature Conservancy and National Audubon. Her appreciation of nature continues through her children and grandchildren. Nancy is survived by Chuck, her husband of 69 years; and her loving family of three children, seven grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at 11a.m. Saturday, March 14 at Powell United Methodist Church, 825 E. Olentangy St., Powell, OH 43065. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Kobacker House, 800 McConnell Drive, Columbus, OH 43214 or the Powell United Methodist Church Endowment Fund, 825 E. Olentangy St., Powell, OH 43065. Visit www.schoedinger.com to send online condolences to the family.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 10, 2020