Smith, Nancy L.
1935 - 2020
Nancy L. Smith, 84, of Sunbury, formerly of Columbus, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, September 12, 2020. Born on November 10, 1935 to the late Harold and Lauretta (Gliem) Mowrer. Graduated from North High School. Worked at The Cerebral Palsy Center in Columbus. Married the love of her life, James H. Smith on June 3, 1956. James preceded Nancy in death on October 20, 2008. Also preceded in death by her beloved brother and sister-in-law, Phil and Nancy Mowrer; and dear uncle, Fred Gliem. Nancy is survived by sons, Stephen (Susan) Smith and Brent (Sue) Smith; grandchildren, Adam (Marla) Smith, Melissa (Doug) Eckelbarger: great- grandchildren, Liberty, Brody, Gage, Max and Tucker Eckelbarger, Wilson and Lydia Smith; step-grandsons, Jehramy (Shawnna) Schlaegel and Caleb (Laura) Schlaege; step-great-grandchildren, Breyonna, Natalie, Jehramy Jr, Sophia and Milo Schlaegel. aunt, Sue Gliem; sister-in-law, Betty Lou Overmyer; many cousins, nieces and nephews. Due to the Co-Vid 19 pandemic there will be no calling hours. Graveside Service will be held at 10 AM, Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at Trenton Cemetery, 15495 Hartford Road, Sunbury. Contributions may be made to BellaCare Hospice, 110 Polaris Pkwy, Suite 302, Westerville, OH 43082 in Nancy's memory. The DeVore-Snyder Funeral Home is honored to serve the Smith family. Please share a memory or condolence with the family by visiting www.snyderfuneralhomes.com

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Sep. 13 to Sep. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Snyder Funeral Homes, DeVore Chapel
637 Ohio 61
Sunbury, OH 43074
740-965-3936
