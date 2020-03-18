|
Lane, Nancy
1939 - 2020
Nancy W. Lane, age 81, of Columbus, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 16, 2020, in Columbus, Ohio. Born March 4, 1939, in Columbus to Preston and Jean Bostwick Wolfe. Graduate of Columbus School for Girls (1957) and Bryn Mawr College (Bachelor of Arts in History in 1961). She also received an Honorary Doctorate Degree from Ohio Dominican University. She is preceded in death by parents Preston and Jean Bostwick Wolfe and brother John F. Wolfe. She is survived by daughters, Elizabeth Jarrell (Craig) and Mary Lane (Benjamin Wolfe); sister-in-law, Ann I. Wolfe; and much-loved nieces, Sara Perrini (Michael), Rita Wolfe, and Katie Wolfe Lloyd (Clark) and their children. After college, Nancy worked for Charles Morrell printing company and The Dispatch Printing Company. Throughout Nancy's life, she had many interests including education, history and genealogy. She was active member of the community, serving on the boards of the Ohioana Library Association, Columbus Light Opera, Friends of Green Lawn Cemetery, Ohio History Connection, Ohio Dominican University and Hope College. She was a loyal supporter of Columbus School for Girls, Bryan Mawr College and Franklin Park Conservatory. In addition, she was a member of Nationwide Children's Hospital TWIG 61, the Junior League of Columbus and Childhood League. She was also a COMPASS volunteer at Broad Street Presbyterian Church. Nancy also loved sports. She was a fan of The Ohio State University football team and the Columbus Blue Jackets. Nancy's family would like to thank the expert and compassionate medical care of Personal MD, and Dr. Jeffery Milks. In addition, her family would also like to thank the staff and caregivers of the Forum at Knightsbridge, Home Care Assistance, and Vitas Hospice. Due to the current health restrictions, a private interment will be held at Green Lawn Cemetery this week, and a public Celebration of Life will be held later when conditions allow. Arrangements entrusted to Schoedinger Midtown 229 E. State St., Columbus, OH 43215. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the following charities: Nancy Wolfe Lane Family Endowment, supporting the neurosurgery program at Nationwide Children's Hospital. Please send checks made payable to Nationwide Children's Hospital to: P.O. Box 16810, Columbus, OH 43216-6810 or make gifts online at NationwideChildrens.org/Giving in Nancy's memory. Or Ohio Dominican University Library Renewal Fund. Checks should be made out to Ohio Dominican University, then in the message line, include the note "Library Renewal Fund" Checks may be sent to: University Advancement c/o Ohio Dominican University, 1216 Sunbury Road, Columbus, OH 43219. Gifts may also be made online at www.ohiodominican.edu/Give. Enter "Library Renewal Fund" in box marked "Other". Or The Library and Archives project at the Ohio History Connection, 800 E 17th Ave, Columbus, OH 43211. ohiohistory.org/give. Please add "in memory of Nancy Wolfe Lane" or "archives" in the comment field. Please share a memory or offer a condolence at www.schoedinger.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 19, 2020